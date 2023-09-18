31:22

Algur H. Meadows was a Texan oil financier in the 1950s, when he took frequent business trips to Spain. On these trips, he spent many hours at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain's national art museum, and was inspired to begin his own collection of Spanish art. All these years later, the Meadows Museum in Dallas, Texas is known as the "Prado on the Prairie", and has established it's own cultural institute centered around Spanish masterpieces: the Custard Institute for Spanish Art and Culture. Our colleague Íñigo Picabea talked with the new Institute's director, Greg Warden, to learn more about it.