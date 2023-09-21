30:31

The first time Ernest Hemingway visited Spain he arrived in Pamplona in 1923 for the San Fermines, the running of the bulls festival. After that, he travelled to the country a few times throughout his life and he even called it "the last good country left". Several of his works are inspired by his trips to Spain: For whom the bell tolls, The sun also rises, The Dangerous Summer, The garden of eden or The capital of the world... amongst many others.

To celebrate the 100th annversary of his first visit to Spain, on today's broadcast, we speak with Carl Eby, president of the Hemingway Foundation and Society, and with Lara Sánchez, director of "Soy de la cuesta" the association behind the events organized in Madrid to remember the author's visits to Spain.



