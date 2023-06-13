30:21

Madrid's International Book Fair came to an end this weekend, but we'll hang onto the literary theme just a little longer... 'The Riveter' literary magazine was launched in 2017 by the European Literature Network with the goal of championing literature from Europe and the UK... and the twelfth edition of this magazine, "The Spanish Riveter: Riveting Writing from Spain" is the first magazine of Spanish contemporary prose and literature in English. One of the things that makes this publication special is the conscious effort to include as many of Spain's languages as possible... Catalan, Gallego, Valenciano, Basque, Asturiano...

To learn more about this edition of the magazine, we talk to Katie Whittemore -- translator and the guest editor of 'The Spanish Riveter' -- and Victor Ugarte, the Director of London's Cervantes Institute.



