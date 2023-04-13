33:56

In today's broadcast, and after taking a quick look at the news, we visit the exhibition centre 'La Casa Encendida' in Madrid to see the work of the young artist Monia Ben Hamouda who exhibits her art in a solo institutional show for the first time in Spain. We talk to her about her work, in which she reflects on Islam's prohibition of figurative depictions, inspired by an old persian miniature about the destruction of the idols of Ka’ba, after which her exhibition is named.

Ben Hamouda's ‘Destruction of the Idols of Ka'ba' is part of a series of exhibitions about 'Reclaiming Resilience' that the curators Pakui Hardware (Neringa ¿erniauskait¿ & Ugnius Gelguda) are showing in Madrid throughout the year.

‘The Destruction of the Idols of Ka’ba’ is running at La Casa Encendida of Madrid from the 31st of March to the 28th of May and the admission is free. To find out more, visit their website: www.lacasaencendida.es/en/exhibitions/monia-ben-hamouda-destruction-idols-kaba-14482



