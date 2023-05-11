31:51

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk about a non-profit cultural association that takes literature to rural areas of Spain. Maribel Medina is a Spanish writer and the director of ‘Mi Pueblo Lee’ (My town reads), who tells us about the initiative. We also talk to Spanish writer Alejandro Palomas, one of the authors that has participated in the ‘Mi Pueblo Lee’ literary festival of since its beginning, three years ago.