In today's broadcast, we link up with the UK... first, for the London Spanish Film Festival, which begins this week in the English capital. Premieres, documentaries and treasures from the archives, including films in all of Spain's languages. The festival's founder and director, Joanna Granero, tells us more... And then we talk James Bond, legacy and diversity with Kim Sherwood, the writer of the latest Bond novels, who was recently in Segovia, Spain, for the Hay Festival of Literature and Art.