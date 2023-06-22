Getting classic with a new opera season and other tunes

Today we have a somewhat musical broadcast on occasion of the European Day of Music: a celebration of French origin that takes places every 21st of June with the summer solstice.

We introduce the upcoming season of Madrid’s Royal Opera House (Teatro Real), and some of the operas that will be included in the repertoire that starts in September.

We also interview Canadian soprano Elisabeth Hetherington, who performed in the religious art festival (FIAS) in Madrid with the musical quartet Pérgamo Ensemble.

And finally, we travel to the Paleolithic to talk about the cave of Altamira, in the north of Spain, one of the oldest representations of cave art in the country.