33:21

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk to documentary filmmaker Yolanda Pividal, who will be a guest speaker in a convention in Madrid about the origins of Witch Hunting. You'll also hear about the Spanish retiree who has just received the EU's European Citizen's prize thanks to his grassroots campaign to make banks improve their services for the elderly. Stay tuned for the eighth installment of our series recommending 10 Spanish Horror Movies.











