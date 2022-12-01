31:12

We hear the tale of the tumultuous journey of 69 ukranian artworks transported in secret across the Ukranian border, destined for the Thyssen Museum in Madrid, Spain. The exhibition is titled 'In the eye of the storm' and displays Ukrainan artworks from the early 20th century. We talk about the exhibition's creation and arrival from one of the curators - Katia Denysova. After that, we continue our series on Spanish Football Figures with a goalkeeper from the 20s.