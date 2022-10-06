30:08

We hear news from Spain, celebrate International James Bond Day with flamenco guitarrist 'El Amir' and take a trip inside Tim Burton's mind through the exhibition 'Tim Burton: El Laberinto', an immersive exhibition that recently debuted in Madrid. We hear from the iconic director himself from when he visited the city, and talk to Álvaro Molina, the creative coordinator and head of set design for the exhibition.