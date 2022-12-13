35:24

In today's broadcast, after taking a look at the news, we talk to Joan Matabosch, the artistic director of Madrid's Royal Opera House, about the new production of Bellini's "La Sonnambula." This new production is by the Teatro Real in co-production with the opera houses of Tokyo, Barcelona, and Palermo -- the New National Theatre, the Gran Teatre del Liceu, and the Teatro Massimo, respectively. It premieres in the Spanish capital December 15th and runs until January 6th. Stay tuned for another in our series on Spanish football figures who made history featuring a goalkeeper.