30:04

In today's broadcast we learn about the boys' choir of the monastery of San Lorenzo del Escorial, located in the north-west of Madrid. On occasion of the Holy Week celebrations that start on Good Friday and end on Easter Sunday, we talk to Father Pedro Alberto Sánchez who is in charge of the choir. He tells us about the musical training that the boys receive and about their lives and daily routines within the monastery. We also talk to the boys and to one of their teachers and we attend their choir rehearsal.

After the news, we hear from our correspondent in Lebanon, Elsa Yazbek, with a report on celebrations in times of crisis.



