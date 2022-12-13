30:54

In today's broadcast, after taking a look at the news, we will talk about the "Garden of Peace", an initiative related to the preservation and exportation of olive oil and aimed at strenghthening ties between olive oil producing countries. We interview Francesco Serafini who is the head of the project which now has its own small garden in front of the International Olive Council in Madrid. After Spain's defeat in the FIFA World Cup, we will dedicate a few minutes of our sports segment to talk about it, right before our next instalment of Spanish Football figures who made history.