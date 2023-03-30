33:52

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk about the opera 'The Nose' by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich, which comes to a close on March the 30th, after seven performances that have taken place in the Royal Opera House of Madrid. The artistic director in this production of 'The Nose' is Johannes Stepanek, who talks about sarcasm and surrealism in the plot of this opera in which a state official loses his nose and chases it through the streets of St. Petersburg.

We also talk to two members of the cast, Martin Winkler and José Manuel Montero, and learn about 'The Nose's' music score with opera conductor Mark Wigglesworth.







