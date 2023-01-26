31:23

In today's broadcast I resume the journey through Middle Earth that I started a week ago with Pablo Martínez de Anguita, cofounder of the project 'El Camino del Anillo' which recreates the steps that Frodo and Sam took in Tolkien's famous trilogy. We pick up where we left off last week, just outside the town of Bree (Buitrago de Lozoya). All the information about the 'path of the ring' can be found in their website www.elcaminodelanillo.com