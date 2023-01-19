31:01

In today's broadcast we will listen to the first part of a journey through Middle Earth that recreates the steps that Frodo and Sam took in Tolkien's work 'The Lord of the Rings' without leaving the mountain range of Sierra Norte in the region of Madrid. Along the way, we'll talk to Pablo Martínez de Anguita, the cofounder of the project 'El Camino del Anillo' - The path of the ring -. We will make a stop in the town of Bree (Buitrago de Lozoya) where he'll explain the details of this hiking trail of 128km (about 79 miles). There is more information available in their website www.elcaminodelanillo.com.