32:12

In today's broadcast we talk about the project 'Healthy Cities' that aims to contribute to the creation of sustainable cities and healthy urban environments. This is an initiative promoted by the health care provider Sanitas. We talk to its chief of sustainability and corporate affairs, Yolanda Erburu, who explains why programmes such as 'Healthy Cities' are necessary. The highlights of the programme include a 6,000 steps daily challenge and taking public transport to work once a week. This year's edition of 'Healthy Cities' will also have a global dimension as it expands its borders beyond Spain.