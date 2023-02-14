31:15

In today's broadcast, after taking a look at the news, we hear from Amnesty International about the crisis in public healthcare in Madrid--where a large protest demonstration has been called for this coming Sunday--and in other Spanish regions. We also hear about the discovery of a new play by Félix Lope de Vega, one of Spain's great Golden Age playwrights. And we talk to Gorka Hermosa and José Luis Montón, two virtuoso musicians who have just released "Flamenco Etxea 2," their second album of music written for the unusual combination of accordion and flamenco guitar.