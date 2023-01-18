32:38

In this broadcast, we check up on Picasso Year celebrations with an exhibition that's currently running in the Picasso Museum in Barcelona, with the help of the Centro Pompidou in Paris. Rather than focus on the artist himself, this exhibition puts the spotlight on Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler, an art collector and dealer who is considered 'the great merchant of cubism'. The art dealer worked with Pablo Picasso on-and-off throughout his life, but also championed many other cubists as the art movement grew in the early twentieth century.

Maximilien Thaundhart, assistant curator of the exhibition 'Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler. Marchant and editor', spoke with us from France... after a brief look at news from Spain.



