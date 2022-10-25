30:05

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk about the 'City of Dragons', an event that took place in the city of Cáceres last weekend and that gathered both experts and fandom of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. We interviewed the town councillor for Tourism in Cáceres, Jorge Villar, freelance writer at the Winter is Coming website, Federica Bocco, and writer and screenwriter Matteo Barbagallo. Stay tuned for the seventh installment of our series recommending 10 Spanish Horror Movies.