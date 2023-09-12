30:31

Spain is one of the most popular destinations for digital nomads, and in today's broadcast we talk to nomad Tim Roberts, who is currently living in Alicante on the Mediterranean coast. Tim has been a nomad for 6 years and in that time, he has travelled to more than 50 countries and written a book offering tips and advice for journeying into digital nomadism, "Goodbye Office, Hello World".

Later in the broadcast, we also remember María Jiménez, a Spanish singer, dancer and actress known for her strong character, indomitable spirit and being an advocate for feminism.



