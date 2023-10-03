30:10

Just outside the Atocha station in the center of Madrid, very close to el Parque del Retiro, we find a small oasis for bookworms or anyone who is interested in literature. The official name is Calle de Claudio Moyano, but it is popularly known as Cuesta de Moyano, the Moyano Slope.

Almost one hundred years after its official opening, the Moyano Slope book fair is going through some tough times and because of a popular initiative in the spring of 2019, the association "Soy de la cuesta" was created. In today's broadcast we speak with Lara Sanchez, director of the association, about the cultural and historical importance of la Cuesta de Moyano.

And we also bring you a recap of the winners of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which closed this weekend.



