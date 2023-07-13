31:12

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we go on a guided tour of the Royal Opera House of Madrid: one of the most iconic cultural landmarks in the heart of Spain's capital city. We'll follow Ray Green, a volunteer guide and a knowledgeable expert on the Opera House's history. With him, we'll discover the rich history and engineering wonders that have graced its stage for many years.

We’ll also highlight the main features of this year’s edition of Opera Week taking place between the 10th and the 16th of July.