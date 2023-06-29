31:49

In today's broadcast, and on occasion of International Pride Day on the 28th of June, we interview Mili Hernández, founder and owner of Berkana, the first LGBTIQ+ bookshop in Spain. As Berkana reaches its 30th anniversary this year, we’ll talk about the origin of the bookshop, the creation of the publishing house 'Egales' that followed Berkana's opening and the situation of the LGBTIQ+ community in Spain.