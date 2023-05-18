30:07

In today's broadcast, and after taking a look at the news, we talk about the challenge 'Healthy Cities' that this year reaches its eighth edition with a record of participants. This is an initiative promoted by the health care provider Sanitas in collaboration with more than 200 other companies, where participants have to walk 6,000 steps daily over a period of two months.

We talked about the importance of carrying out initiatives such as 'Healthy Cities' with the chiefs of Sustainability of Sanitas, Catherine Cummings and Yolanda Erburu.

And on occasion of International Museum Day on the 18th of May, we take a brief tour through some of the most important museums in Madrid.



