34:57

In today's broadcast, and on occasion of International Picnic Day on the 18th of June, we have a very interesting interview with two authors and experts in the field. César-Javier Palacios and Antonio Sandoval wrote the guide 'De picnic por España' (Picnics in Spain) where they offer more than 100 locations to go on a picnic in our country, and where they recommend typical food of each region as well.