58:58

Hoy escuchamos: Skullflower- Machinery of torment, Black Sabbath- War pigs, Judas Priest- Painkiller, Iron Maiden- The trooper, Motörhead- Ace of spades, Metallica- Master of puppets, Guns and Roses- Since I don´t have you, Avenged Sevenfold- Hail to the king, Mastodon- Blood and thunder, Zeal And Ardor- Trust no one, Pantera- Cowboys from hell, Skullflower- Machinery of torment.