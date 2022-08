58:57

Hoy escuchamos: Nightwish- Noise, Stratovarius- Survive, Amorphis- When the gods came, Sonata Arctica- Flag in the ground, Lost Society- Stitches, Battle Beast- Wings of light, Lordi- I dug a hole in the yard for you, Children of Bodom- Towards dead end, Ensiferum- Rum, women, victory, Insomnium- Against the stream across the dark, Omnium Gatherum- Reckoning, Mors Principium Est- Lost in a starless aeon.