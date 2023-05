58:52

Hoy escuchamos: Reveal- You´re still alive, Reveal- Metal skin, The Halo Effect- The path of fierce resistance, The Halo Effect- Feel what I believe, In Flames- The great deceiver, Before the Dawn- Destroyer, Bloodbound- Drink with the gods, Pyramaze- Alliance, Lucifer- A coffin has no silver lining, Volvoreta- Despierta Guadalajara, The Black Tree- Gilda, Kataklysm- Bringer of vengeance, Aathma- Burned garden.