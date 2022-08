01:00:52

Hoy escuchamos: Dark Moor- Birth of the sun, Arwen- Hollow days, Innerforce- Before I die, Dragonland- Flight from destruction, Grave Digger- Heart of a warrior, Sinner- The last generation, Evergrey- Blindfolded, Kamelot- Vespertine, Sunstorm- Games we play, Soilwork- Valleys of gloam, Arch Enemy- Handshake with hell, Wolfheart- The king.