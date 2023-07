59:10

Hoy escuchamos: Scorpions- Dynamite, Scorpions- Roots in my boots, Scorpions- Peacemaker, Saxon- The pilgrimage, Saxon- Forever free, Ross the Boss- Denied by the cross, Ross the Boss- This is vengeance, Eclipse- The hardest part is losing you, Eclipse- Twilight, Heat- Freedom, Heat- Nationwide, Angelus Apatrida- Indoctrinate, Angelus Apatrida- Martyrs of Chicago.