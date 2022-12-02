59:44

Guitarrista fundador de Dr Feelgood, la banda que lo convirtió en leyenda, adalides del pub rock más anfetamínico. Sus cuatro álbumes con el grupo de Canvey Island son el legado por el que se le recuerda en los libros de rock'n'roll. Pero tras su salida de los Feelgood en 1977 Wilko mantuvo una sobria e incesante trayectoria, sin excesivo material discográfico, pero manteniendo esa esencia y ese sonido que lo convirtieron en referente para todas las generaciones venideras.

Playlist;

(sintonía) DR. FEELGOOD “She does it right” (Stupidity, 1976)

SOLID SENDERS “Blazing fountains” (Solid Senders, 1978)

SOLID SENDERS “You are in my way” (Solid Senders, 1978)

SOLID SENDERS “Paradise” (live, 1979)

WILKO JOHNSON “Ice on the motorway” (Ice on the motorway, 1981)

WILKO JOHNSON “Down by the waterside” (Ice on the motorway, 1981)

WILKO JOHNSON “Leave my woman alone” (Ice on the motorway, 1981)

WILKO JOHNSON and LEW LEWIS BAND “Looked out my window” (1983)

WILKO JOHNSON and LEW LEWIS BAND “I wanna be your lover” (1983)

WILKO JOHNSON “I keep it to myself” (Barbed wire blues, 1988)

WILKO JOHNSON “Some kind of hero” (Don’t let your daddy know, 1991)

WILKO JOHNSON “The Beautiful Madrileña” (Going back home, 2003)

WILKO JOHNSON “Red Hot rockin’ Blues” (Red hot rockin’ blues, 2005)

ROGER DALTREY and WILKO JOHNSON “All through the city” (Goin’ back home, 2014)

DR FEELGOOD “Goin’ back home” (Malpractice, 1975)