59:04

Arranca una nueva temporada en Radio 3 con nuevo horario para el Sótano (de 20:00 a 21:00 h.) y con las intenciones claras; disfrutar del pasado, trabajar para el futuro y vivir el presente. Cocinamos el menú con una selección de canciones favoritas que invitan a saborear el momento. Porque hoy es el ayer de mañana.

Playlist;

THE CYNICS “Here we are”

THE GRASS ROOTS “Let’s live for today”

THE THYRDS “No time like the presents”

THE EASYBEATS “Today”

THE FLESHTONES “Living today”

THE BARRACUDAS “Dealing with today”

REDD KROSS “Where I am today”

MUDHONEY “Today is a good day”

THE BEACH BOYS “Here Today”

LAS KASETTES “Yo vivo en presente”

Versión y Original; THE CONTINENTAL CO ETS “Let’s live for the present”

THE WORD D “Today is just tomorrow’s yesterday”

THE VELVET CANDLES “Today”

THE MR T EXPERIENCE “You today”

RAMONES “Here today, gone tomorrow”

THE OHIO PLAYERS “Here today gone tomorrow”