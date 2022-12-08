59:38

Canciones evocadoras del presente y el pasado nos acompañarán en esta travesía musical. Un viaje sonoro sin mapa, en donde sabes dónde comienzas pero no dónde terminas.

Playlist;

THE HANGING STARS “On a sweet summer day”

CHUCK PROPHET “Summertime thing”

THE SADIES “Riverway fog”

THE SADIES “Eastwinds”

ROKY ERICKSON “You don’t love me yet”

13TH FLOOR ELEVATORS “Splash 1”

SKY SAXON “Coming home”

THE SEEDS “Other place”

THE MYSTERY LIGHTS “It’s alright”

THE DOORS “Yes the river knows”

FEDERAL DUCKS “Knowing that I loved you so”

FEDERAL DUCKS “Tomorrow waits for today”

ALLAH-LAS “Nothing to hide”

STAY “Love”