59:56

Desde el andén del Sótano nos lanzamos a un viaje sobre raíles recopilando historias y canciones con los trenes y sus ocupantes como protagonistas.

Playlist;

(sintonía) DOC STARKES and THE NITE RIDERS “Vacation train” (1955)

ROY BROWN “Train time blues” (1951)

BIG BILL BROONZY “Too too train blues” (1935)

ROBERT JOHNSON “Love in vain” (1937)

LITTLE JUNIOR’S BLUE FLAMES “Mystery train” (1953)

TINY BRADSHAW “The Train kept A-Rollin’” (1951)

JOE TURNER “Midnight special train” (1957)

TARHEEL SLIM “Number 9 train” (1958)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG “Hobo, you can’t ride this train” (1936)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE and THE SAM PRICE TRIO “This train” (1947)

THE JONES BROTHERS “Gospel train” (1955)

JOHNNY HORTON “The train with the rhumba beat” (1954)

JOHNNY CASH “Hey Porter” (1955)

DEX ROMWEBER DUO “Lonesome train” (2016)

THE OZARK MOUNTAIN DAREDEVILS “Chicken train stomp” (1973)

THE BOX TOPS “Choo choo train” (1968)

NRBQ “Electric train” (1979)

AMOS MILBURN and HIS ALADDIN CHICKENSHACKERS “Tell em how long has been that train gone” (1950)

ALLEN TOUSSAINT “Last train” (1975)