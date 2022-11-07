58:59

El debut en solitario de Trevor Blendour ha sido elegido como disco subterráneo del verano de 2022. La refrescante colección de canciones de "Falling in love" (Family Spree) es como una buena tortilla de patatas; son ingredientes básicos y la elaboración parece sencilla, pero no todos la hacen con tanta maestría.

Playlist;

Disco subterráneo del verano: TREVOR BLENDOUR “I don’t mean maybe” (Falling in love, 2022)

TREVOR BLENDOUR “Carly please” (Falling in love, 2022)

TREVOR BLENDOUR “Tough guy” (Falling in love, 2022)

TREVOR BLENDOUR “Paradise” (Falling in love, 2022)

GREG TOWNSON “Oh baby (we’ve got a good thing goin’)” (Off and running, 2021)

TODD BRADLEY “Theme for Doris” (Cerulean dreams, 2022)

TELEVISIONARIES “Girls” (Mad about you, 2022)

THE HI-RISERS “Smooth operator” (7’’, 2020)

THE HI-RISERS “Hot Banana” (7’’, 2020)

Versión y Original OSCAR McLOLLIE and HIS HONEY JUMPERS “Hot banana” (1954)

THE YUM YUMS “Bubblegum baby” (For those about to pop, 2020)

BABY SHAKES “Cause a scene” (Cause a scene, 2020)

NIKKI and THE CORVETTES “You’re the one” (ST, 1980)

THE TAMBLES “Listen” (Scraping by, 2022)

MARCO BUSATO “Shunken ships” (Night of my times, 2022)

KELLEY STOLTZ “It’s a cold world” (The Stylist, 2022)