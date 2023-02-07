01:00:22

Arrancamos este episodio de novedades con el debut de Big Boss Sound, el nuevo proyecto de Nasser Bouzida (Big Boss Man, The Bongolian). Este maestro británico de los teclados regresa con su disco “Return of the Loafer” (Liquidator) al early reggae y las esencias jamaicanas que marcaron sus primeros pasos musicales en los años 80.

Playlist;

(sintonía) BIG BOSS SOUND “You’re too rude boy” (Return of the Loafer, 2023)

BIG BOSS SOUND “Return of the loafer” (Return of the Loafer, 2023)

BIG BOSS SOUND “Dr Hammond” (Return of the Loafer, 2023)

MIGHTY MEGATONS “Never too late” (7’’, 2022)

CHAMPIAN and THE MIGHTY MEGATONS “Good feelings” (7’’, 2022)

GEORGE DEKKER and THE MIGHTY MEGATONS “Take me home” (7’’, 2022)

THE NEW YORK SKA-JAZZ ENSEMBLE “Bright side of the road” (In the moment, 2022)

THE NEW YORK SKA-JAZZ ENSEMBLE “I’m old fashioned” (In the moment, 2022)

Versión y Original; FRED ASTAIRE “I’m old fashioned” (1942)

DURANGO 14 and THE SOULMAKERS “A horse called Dante” (adelanto próximo disco)

NICK WATERHOUSE “The fooler” (adelanto del álbum “The Fooler”)

McKINLEY JAMES “Right on time” (Still standing by EP, 2021)

THE LIMBOOS “Red line” (adelanto próximo álbum)

ALICE and THE WONDERS “Since I met you” (adelanto próximo álbum)