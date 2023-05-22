58:51

La mutación del título de un single de The Seeds sirve para bautizar una colección de cuatro EP’s en donde se rescatan oscuras joyitas del garage estadounidense del período 1965-1968, cada uno de ellos dedicados a bandas de diferentes estados. Lanzamientos editados por You Are The Cosmos, escudería zaragozana de intachable gusto.

Playlist;

THE SEEDS “The wind blows your hair” (1967)

THE BERKLEY FIVE “You’re gonna cry” (The wind blows your heart, Florida EP)

THE BURLINGTON SQUIRES “Back Up” (The wind blows your heart, Florida EP)

THE MISSING LINKS “Come inside my heart” (The wind blows your heart, Mississippi EP)

SUBSTANTIAL EVIDENCE “Death Angel” (The wind blows your heart, Mississippi EP)

THE INNKEEPERS “Wanted” (The wind blows your heart, New York EP)

THE ACOUSTICS “My Rights” (The wind blows your heart, New York EP)

THE WEADS “Don’t call my name” (The wind blows your heart, New York EP)

THE CHYLDS “I want more (lovin)” (The wind blows your heart, Ohio EP)

DIAMOND RINGS “Which end is up” (The wind blows your heart, Ohio EP)

THE LAST TIMES “Don’t tell me” (The wind blows your heart, Ohio EP)

MIRANDA and THE BEAT “I’m not your baby” (ST, 2023)

THE UGLY BEATS “Million dollar man” (Take a stand, 2007)

THE KINKS “So long” (The Journey part 1, 2023)

CIVIC “End of the line” (Taken by force, 2023)

PRIVATE FUNCTION “Jusavinageez” (370HSSV 0773H, 2023)

DENIZ TEK “Day to ride” (reedición de su álbum de 1994 “Outside”)