Los Contrabandistas fueron una de las bandas más festivas del rock’n’roll canadiense de los años 90, con una receta en donde cabía el punk pop, el garage, el R&B o el surf, todo regado con humor y diversión. Con motivo de su 30 aniversario se reedita por primera vez en vinilo el tercer álbum de The Smugglers, “In the Hall of fame” (Lavasocks Records).

(sintonía) THE SMUGGLERS “Reid” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Rock’n’Roll was never this fun” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Sexy thing” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Canadian ambassadors” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Bourbon’92” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Hey Stephanie!” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Calgarians don’t dance” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Miss Ludella Black” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Can’t be satisfied” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

Versión y original; MUDDY WATERS with Rhythm Accompaniment “Can’t be satisfied” (1948)

Versión y original; McKINLEY MORGANFIELD “I be’s troubled” (1941)

THE SMUGGLERS “Alan Thicke” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

THE SMUGGLERS “Fun in the USA” (In the hall of fame, 1993, reed 2022)

FLAMINGO TOURS “La matanza de taxis” (Sótano Total, 2022)

FLAMINGO TOURS “Llevaba tiempo muerto” (Wild beasts from the South, 2021)

RAY COLLINS HOT-CLUB “Funky bug” (Goes intercontinental, 2010)

RAY COLLINS-HOT CLUB “High life” (High life, 2012)