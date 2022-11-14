58:51

Disco destacado para The Schizophonics. El grupo de San Diego depura su receta de high energy-garage-psych-soul en su nuevo álbum “Hoof it” (Pig Baby Records). Desde la misma ciudad, The Loons reaparecen con un suculento EP de versiones. En nueva labor de arqueología musical Munster Records desentierra a The Buddhas y los Hamilton Streetcar, dos bandas californianas de los 60 y anunciamos cartel para esa próxima cita con el Wachina Wachina (Valencia, febrero 2023).

Playlist;

Disco destacado; THE SCHIZOPHONICS “Creature”

THE SCHIZOPHONICS “Hoof it”

THE SCHIZOPHONICS “Won your love”

THE MAHARAJAS “Rock'n'Roll Graduates”

THE LOONS “Feelin’ sad and lonely”

THE LOONS “Cry cry cry”

Versión y original; THE UNRELATED SEGMENTS “Cry cry cry”

THE FLY BY NITES “Found love”

THE BUDDHAS “Lost innocense”

THE BUDDHAS “My dream”

HAMILTON STREETCAR “Invisible people”

HAMILTON STREETCAR “Confusion”

THE MOCKS “Out of sight”

THE MOURNING AFTER “Goodnight God bless”

THE BLACK LIPS “Leroy faster”