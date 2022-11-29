59:52

The Optic Nerve fue una banda surgida de la escena sixties y garage que se agitó en el Nueva York de los años 80. Grupo comandado por los cantantes, guitarras y compositores Bobby Belfiore y Tony Matura que se desmarcó de muchos de sus coetáneos al apostar por un estilo de folk preciosista y psicodelia luminosa que los hermanaba más directamente con The Byrds, Beau Brummels, Love o Bob Dylan, y apostando siempre por sus propias composiciones. La disquera leridana Guerssen Records lanza tres LP’s que reeditan todo su material pasado junto a un álbum plasmado en una reunión de 2005 que nunca llegó a ver la luz.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE OPTIC NERVE “Here to stay” (On!)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Everyday sunshine” (On!)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Aín’t that a man” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Take me” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Mayfair” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Leaving yesterday behind” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Some way too” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “What she’s trying to do” (Lotta nerve)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Hoppin’ to see you” (Forever and a day)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Any day now” (Forever and a day)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Real go getter” (Forever and a day)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Call on me” (Forever and a day)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Tompkins Square Blues” (Forever and a day)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Lindsey, Donna, Shannon and me” (On!)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Penelope Tuesday” (On!)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Yesterday all over again” (On!)

THE OPTIC NERVE “Kiss her goodbye” (Lotta nerve)