01:00:55

Abrimos por vacaciones The Basement Club, un acogedor tugurio subterráneo desde el que te ofrecemos una sesión sin palabras ni interrupciones, con canciones seleccionadas entre las favoritas Lux Interior y Poison Ivy de los Cramps.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE GAMBLERS “LSD 25”

THE ORIGINAL STARFIRES “Fender bender”

MAD MIKE and THE MANIACS “The Hutch”

JOE KLAY “Did you mean Jellybean”

THE VOCALEERS “Cootie snap”

SPARKLE MOORE “Tiger”

MAC REBENNACK “Storm warning”

RONNIE SELF “Bop a lena”

BILLY LEE RILEY “Flyin’ saucers rock’n’roll”

JOHNNY HONEYCUT “Blue song of love”

CHARLIE FEATHERS “Certain female”

RUDY THACKER and THE STRINGBUSTERS “Black train”

JOHN and JACKIE “Little girl”

THE STRIKES “If you can’t rock me”

AMERICAN TEENS “Shake shake baby”

BUDDY MILLER “Teen twist”

LEE CHANDLER AND THE BLUE RHYTHMS “Tree top”

THE TIDES “Midnight limbo”

HOMER DENNISON JR. “March slav boogie”

THE TOKENS “Bwanina (pretty girl)”

BETTY SMITH and THE RHYTHM MASTERS “Yeah baby”

RONNIE KAE “Drums fell of the Cliff”

STACY BENGAL and HIS SIX OUTFIELDERS “I come to demolish Cleveland”

THE TEMPESTS “Rockin’ Rochester USA”

ROGER and THE TEMPESTS “Bad bad way”

JACK CONSTANZO “The catwalk”

GANIMIAN and HIS ORIENTALS “My funny valentine”