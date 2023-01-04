58:58



Desde el Basement Club te ofrecemos una sesión sin palabras ni interrupciones, con canciones seleccionadas entre las oscuras valijas de pildorazos que nos dejó la música de garage de los años 60.

(Foto del podcast; The Troyes)

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE POOR “Skip to my Mary Lou”

TROYES “Help me find myself”

THE ROCK GARDEN “Super stuff”

ZAKARY THAKS “Won’t come back”

THE JOLLY GREEN GIANTS “Busy body”

THE US FOUR “The alligator”

MICKEY and THE CLEAN CUTS “Soapy”

LARRY and THE BLUE NOTES “In and out”

JAGGERS “Feel so good”

THE TWILITERS “Move it”

LITTLE PHIL and THE NIGHTSHADOWS “60 second swinger”

MOURNING REIGN “Satisfaction guaranteed”

SOUNDS UNLIMITED “Cool one”

LARRY and THE LOAFERS “Let’s go to the beach”

JACK BEDIENT and THE CHESSMEN “Double whammy”

THEE MIDNIGHTERS “Jump, jive and harmonize”

THE MODS “Ritual”

THE TROPICS “As time’s gone”

THE SHAG “Stop and listen”

THE SWAMP RATS “Hey freak”

THE UNTAMED “Someday baby”

THE HANGMEN OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY “Stacey”

OUR GANG “Careless love”

THE RUN-A-ROUNDS “I couldn’t care less”

ROAD RUNNERS “Goodbye”