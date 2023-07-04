59:46

Rescatamos canciones en donde ese invento que supuso uno de los mayores avances de la comunicación se convierte en protagonista. Llamadas deseadas, llamadas a emergencias, llamadas que comunican o llamadas que no quieres recibir. Coge el teléfono, o quizás no.

Playlist;

(sintonía) CHET ATKINS and HIS GALLOPING GUITAR “Hello! ma baby” (1953)

BILLY FURY “Phone call” (1960)

SWINGERHEAD “Pick up the pone” (1997)

WILSON PICKETT “634-5789” (1965)

MARY WELLS “Operator” (1965)

ROBB and DEAN DOUGLAS “Phone me” (1967)

DAVE CLARK FIVE “Pick up your phone” (1965)

THE ROLLING STONES “Off the hook”

LLAMADA TELEFÓNICA DE MURRY WILSON

X “Your phone is off the hook, but you’re not”

CARBONAS “Phone booth”

JOHNNY THUNDERS and THE HEARTBREAKERS “Get off the phone” (1977)

THE NERVES “Hanging on the telephone” (1976)

THE HILLBILLY MOON EXPLOSION “Call me”

THE JAM “Girl on the pone” (1979)

THE PRETENDERS “The phone call”

LLAMADA TELEFÓNICA DE WOLFMAN JACK

THE BOSS MARTIANS “Kill my telephone”

DEE DEE KING “Emergency”

THE REFLECTORS “Dial tone”

MIKE SARNE “Don’t you phone me, I’ll phone you”

SUBSONICS “Don’t answer the pone”