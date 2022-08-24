59:51

Cocinamos una cuarta y última entrega de estos repasos a la discografía de The Sadies. Sobrevolamos aquí varias curiosidades en el legado de los canadienses, centrándonos en los trabajos que sacaron como banda de acompañamiento de otros insignes artistas.

(Foto del podcast por Heather Pollock)



Playlist;

(sintonía) THE SADIES “The Horseshoe” (Stories of the Rat Fink, 2006)

ANDRE WILLIAMS and THE SADIES “Pardon me (I’ve got someone to kill)” (Red dirt, 1999)

ANDRE WILLIAMS and THE SADIES “Psycho” (Red dirt, 1999)

JON LANGFORD and HIS SADIES “Drugstore” (Mayors of the moon 2003)

JON LANGFORD and HIS SADIES “Up to my neck in this” (Mayors of the moon 2003)

NEKO CASE and THE SADIES “Wayfaring stranger” (The tigers have spoken, 2004)

NEKO CASE and THE SADIES “Make your bed” (The murder ballads EP, 1998)

THE SADIES with NEKO CASE “Hold on hold on” (In Concert: Volume One, 2006)

JOHN DOE and THE SADIES “It just dawned on me” (Country club, 2009)

JOHN DOE and THE SADIES “I still miss someone” (Country club, 2009)

ANDRE WILLIAMS and THE SADIES “I gotta get shorty out of jail” (Night and day, 2012)

ANDRE WILLIAMS and THE SADIES “One eyed Jack” (Night and day, 2012)

GORD DOWNIE and THE SADIES “Budget shoes” (And the conquering Sun, 2014)

GORD DOWNIE and THE SADIES “Crater” (And the conquering Sun, 2014)

ANDRE WILLIAMS and THE SADIES “I can tell” (Red dirt, 1999)

THE GOOD FAMILY “Life passes (and old fires died” (The Good Family álbum, 2013)