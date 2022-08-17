59:04

Tercera entrega dedicada a repasar la discografía de The Sadies, la cautivadora banda que acabó siendo conocida como “el grupo más trabajador de Canadá”. Entre giras continuas y colaboraciones innumerables la banda plasmó tres álbumes propios en la segunda década del siglo XXI, los tres discos que proveen el material de este episodio.

Playlist;

(sintonía) THE SADIES “Another year again” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “Another day again” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “Cut corners” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “Tell her what I said” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “Choosing to fly” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “Violet and Jeffrey Lee” (Darker circles, 2010)

THE SADIES “The first 5 minutes” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “The very beginning” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “Starting all over again” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “Another tomorrow again” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “So much blood” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “We are circling” (Internal sounds, 2013)

THE SADIES “Riverview fog” (Northern passages, 2017)

THE SADIES “It’s easy (like walking)” (Northern passages, 2017)

THE SADIES “Another season again” (Northern passages, 2017)

THE SADIES “The noise museum” (Northern passages, 2017)

THE SADIES “The good years” (Northern passages, 2017)