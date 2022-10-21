59:09

El pasado 18 de octubre Robert Gordon falleció a los 75 años de edad. El cantante de Maryland se convirtió a finales de los años 70 en una de las figuras más importantes para el resurgir del rockabilly. Repasamos su trayectoria, desde sus inicios con los Confidentials en los 60 y los Tuff Darts en la escena punk de Nueva York, a sus discos más emblemáticos acompañado por las guitarras de Link Wray o Chris Spedding. (Foto del podcast por Paul Natkin) Playlist; ROBERT GORDON “Rockabilly boogie” (Rockabilly boogie, 1979) THE CONFIDENTIALS featuring BOB GORDON “Summertime” (1964) THE TUFF DARTS “It’s all for the love of rock’n’roll” (Live 1976 at CBGB) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “Red hot” (ST, 1977) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “Flying saucers rock’n’roll” (ST, 1977) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “It’s in the bottle” (ST, 1977) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “The way I walk” (Fresh fish special, 1978) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “I want to be free” (Fresh fish special, 1978) ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY “Lonesome train on a lonesome track” (Fresh fish special, 1978) ROBERT GORDON “The catman” (Rockabilly boogie, 1979) ROBERT GORDON “It’s only make believe” (Rockabilly boogie, 1979) ROBERT GORDON “Born to lose” (Bad boy, 1980) ROBERT GORDON “Someday someway” (Are you gonna be the one, 1981) ROBERT GORDON and EDDIE ANGEL “Sea of heartbreak” (2003) ROBERT GORDON with EMANUELA HUTTER “Would ja” (Rockabilly for life, 2020) ROBERT GORDON and LINK WRAY “Fire” (live 1978)