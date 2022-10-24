59:32

Billy Childish es un creador polifacético (poeta, pintor, escritor,…) aunque es su faceta musical la que nos ocupa en este episodio. Con una trayectoria inabarcable -más de cien álbumes editados en los últimos 43 años- el artista de Chatham es el máximo abanderado de la escena y el sonido del Medway británico. Sobrevolamos su legado para intentar dar una visión aproximada de lo que ha significado y aportado a la historia de las catacumbas del rocknroll. El viernes 28 de octubre Billy Childish regresa a España para un único concierto en el marco del Funtastic Dracula Carnival de Benidorm.

Playlist;

(sintonía) WILD BILLY CHILDISH and THE SINGING LOINS “Song of the Medway” (7", 2022)

THE POP RIVETS “Kray twins” (demo, 1978)

THE MILKSHAKES “For she” (Talking 'bout...Milkshakes!, 1981)

THE MILKSHAKES “Out of control” (Thee knights of Trashe, 1984)

THEE MIGHTY CAESARS “Little by little” (Beware of the ides of march, 1985)

THEE MIGHTY CAESARS “You make me die” (Acropolis now, 1986)

WILD BILLY CHILDISH and THE BLACK HANDS “Anarchy in the UK” (Play Capt. Calypso's Hoodoo Party, 1988)

JACK KETCH and THE CROWMEN “Brimfull of hate” (Brimful of hate, 1988)

THEE HEADCOATS “I wasn’t made for this world” (The Good Times Are Killing Me, 1993)

THEE HEADCOATS “I’m hurting” (In tweed we trust, 1996)

BILLY CHILDISH and HOLLY GOLIGHTLY “Upside mine” (In blood, 1999)

THE BUFF MEDWAYS “Troubled mind” (Steady the buffs, 2002)

WILD BILLY CHILDISH and THE SPARTAN DREGGS “Forensic R’n’B” (Forensic R’n’B, 2011)

WILD BILLY CHILDISH and THE MUSICIANS OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE “Joe Strummer’s grave” (Punk Rock at The British Legion Hall, 2007)

THE CHATHAM SINGERS “Evil thing” (Juju Claudius, 2009)

THE WILLIAM LOVEDAY INTENTION “My love for you” (People think they know me ... ... but they don’t know me, 2020)

WILD BILLY CHILDISH and CTMF “A song for Kylie Minogue” (2016)

BILLY CHILDISH with THE SINGING LOINS “I don’t like the man I am” (At the bridge, 1993)