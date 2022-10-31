59:22

Noche de Halloween, día de difuntos, el momento perfecto para abrir el candado que lleva a nuestra cripta y volver a ofrecerte un capítulo de la serie más terrorífica de la radio. Un encuentro con monstruos, fantasmas, vampiros, zombis y otros seres más muertos que vivos, con melodías que te harán bailar mientras tiemblas de terror.

Playlist;

(sintonía) MESSER CHUPS “Temolo from the crypt”

MERV GRIFFIN “House of horrors”

BARON DAEMON “Ghost guitars”

HOLLYWOOD FLAMES “Frankenstein’s den”

BOBBY PLEASE “The monster”

THE ROCKIN’ CONTINENTALS “Count Dracula”

BILL BUCHANAN “Beware”

ORCHESTRA BRUNO MARINO “Dracula cha cha”

THE UPPERCLASSMEN “Cha cha with the zombies”

THE SALMAS BROTHERS “Zombie”

HAROLD McNAIR “Zombie jamboree”

THE DUPONTS “Screamin’ ball (at Dracula’s hall)”

LORD ROCKINGHAM XI “Lord Rockingham meets the monster”

BELA LA GOLDSTEIN “Old Boris”

THE NIGHTMARES “The Nightmare”

THE MARK IV “Dante’s inferno”

HUTCH DAVIE “Gwendolyn and the Werewolf”

JIM BURGETT “The living dead”

SALTY HOLMES “The ghost song”

THE POETS “Dead”

THE SPOOKS “The Spook walks”

JOHNNY FRASER and THE REGALAIRES “It”

THE STARLIGHTERS “Creepin’”

HORROR CHARLY “Horror Horror dance”