59:20

Nuevo repaso a nuestros lanzamientos favoritos editados en 2023.

(Foto del podcast por Timo Jäger; The Damned)

Playlist;

(sintonía) THOMAS LAUDERDALE and THE SATAN PILGRIMS “It had better be tonight”

DADDY LONG LEGS “Nightmare”

NATHANIEL RATELIFF and THE NIGHT SWEATS “Buy my round”

RAMBALAYA “Lonesome land” (Only in my dreams)

CECILYA and THE CANDY KINGS “Back in 1955”

MARCOS SENDARRUBIAS “Oh baby”

THEO LAWRENCE “Sweet candy love”

LES GREENE and TELEVISIONARIES “Airbound”

THE TELEVISIONARIES “You can do what you want to do”

LAUREL AITKEN “Shoeshine boy”

POWERSOLO “Get back OTG”

JASON JOSHUA “Forget it”

THE DAMNED “Western promise”

MIRANDA and THE BEAT “Concrete”

THEE HEADCOATS “Baker street irregulars”

LOS MEJILLONES TIGRE “Destruye al influencer”



